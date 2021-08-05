Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

PDS stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $422.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

