ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0027

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $77.57 million and approximately $675,356.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,926.37 or 1.00295467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033311 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.68 or 0.01178595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00351687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00415520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00071492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004912 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

