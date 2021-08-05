Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

HZNP stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

