MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of CIF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
