FY2022 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

NYSE HLI opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

