Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.10.

BABA stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

