Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $14.01.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
