Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

