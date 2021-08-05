BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

MPA stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

