BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.08.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
