BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

