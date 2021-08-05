Raymond James Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $50.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of UPLD opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Upland Software by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Upland Software by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

