Morgan Stanley Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $205.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $193.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

