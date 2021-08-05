Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Amdocs stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.46.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.
