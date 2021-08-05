Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Amdocs stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.46.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after purchasing an additional 152,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

