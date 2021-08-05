Citigroup Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $400.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $394.25 on Wednesday. Waters has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $399.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.74.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,787,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Waters by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

