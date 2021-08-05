The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.28.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

