Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $482.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock valued at $734,528. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.