Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after buying an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.