Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $181.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.