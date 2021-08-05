Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

