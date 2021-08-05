Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.91. The stock has a market cap of £295.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77.
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Company Profile
