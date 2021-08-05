QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0157 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $1.15 million worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00061115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00935997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00095837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043900 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

