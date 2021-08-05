Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.210-$12.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.56.

NYSE ESS opened at $323.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,188 shares of company stock worth $7,164,356. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

