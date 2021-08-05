John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
HPI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $21.92.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
