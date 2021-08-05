UREEQA (URQA) Price Up 29.2% This Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00145980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,029.79 or 0.99791858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.10 or 0.00863578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

