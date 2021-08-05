FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

ETN opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

