B. Riley Boosts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $95.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

OPRX stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.31 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

