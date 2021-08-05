B. Riley Boosts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $95.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
OPRX stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.31 and a beta of 0.65.
In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
