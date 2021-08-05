Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

