Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard Sells 40,675 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CHD opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

