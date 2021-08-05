Tarang Amin Sells 67,166 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $814,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $385,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.