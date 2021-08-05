Tarang Amin Sells 67,166 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.
