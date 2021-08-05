Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

