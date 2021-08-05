CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $106,673.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00061115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00935997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00095837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043900 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

