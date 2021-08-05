OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $851.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89,156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.