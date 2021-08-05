Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of MIME opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.71. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 15.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

