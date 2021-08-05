Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00.

AKRO opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

