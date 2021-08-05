Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 939 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $517.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.23. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,518.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Netflix by 156.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 215.3% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

