ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) One Day Volume Tops $30,761.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $30,761.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00146123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,063.30 or 1.00100626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00863939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,153,155 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

