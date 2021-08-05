Ravi Vig Sells 5,290 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

