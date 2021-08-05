Ravi Vig Sells 5,290 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.
- On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
