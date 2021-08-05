Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CSL Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for CSL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year.

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $107.90 on Thursday. CSL has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

