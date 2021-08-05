Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expands By 17.1%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,100 shares of company stock worth $9,445,354. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

