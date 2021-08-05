IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.62 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

