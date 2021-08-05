New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,300 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

