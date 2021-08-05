Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

