Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 13,841 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 228.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

