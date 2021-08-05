Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.61 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 785,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

GPC stock opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

