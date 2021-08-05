SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 356,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

