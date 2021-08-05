Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.85.

RDFN stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,481.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.