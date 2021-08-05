Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

