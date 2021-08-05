cbdMD (YCBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%.

Shares of YCBD opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88. cbdMD has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

