Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.70.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

