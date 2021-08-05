IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $560.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $566.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

