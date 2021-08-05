State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

